Why You Don't Need to Wear Gloves to the Grocery Store

“If you’re going out with gloves, think about it — you’re touching something, and it’s staying on [the gloves],” Dr. Page, author of A Spoonful of Courage for the Sick and Suffering, adds. “So every time you touch something, you’re contaminating something. You’d have to change gloves over and over and over again.” And if you do choose or need to wear gloves in public, you’d still need to apply hand sanitizer before you put them on, and after you take them off, every time — so you may as well cut gloves out of the process.