Can You Reuse Disposable Gloves? An MD Weighs In on Gloves During the Coronavirus

If you do choose to or need to wear disposable gloves during the coronavirus outbreak for whatever reason, Texas-based general surgeon Dr. Charles W. Page doesn’t recommend ever washing or reusing them.

“These gloves are so thin and so disposable, they almost tear just by putting them on initially,” he tells Green Matters. “So in order to be able to take them off and sterilize them, you pretty much have to take them off backwards with each finger, which is really hard, so you’re more likely to tear the gloves.”

And even if you don’t tear the gloves when taking them off, removing contaminated gloves in a way that would allow you to wear them again could accidentally transfer bacteria from the outside of the gloves to the inside, or to your hands.

Rather than reusing single-use gloves, Dr. Page recommends regularly washing hands for at least 20 seconds, or using hand sanitizer when soap and water isn’t available.