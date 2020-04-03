Where to Get Cloth Face Masks: 10 Small Businesses Who Are Switching Gears

As reported by The Washington Post, the CDC is continually gathering evidence that people with no symptoms can not only test positive for the novel coronavirus (exhibit A, Idris Elba), but also spread it.

“In light of these new data, along with evidence of widespread transmission in communities across the country, CDC recommends the community use of cloth masks as an additional public health measure people can take to prevent the spread of virus to those around them,” reads an internal memo that the CDC sent to the White House, as shared by The Washington Post.