Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race' Features Its First Vegan Competitor, SEÑOREATA (Exclusive)

Yes, you heard that correctly — Los Angeles-based SEÑOREATA is serving up plant-based Cuban food. It's run by founder Evanice Holz, and upheld by two talented chefs: Chely Saludado and Adri Law.

Holz founded the truck in 2017, with a desire to enjoy her native Cuban food sans the animal products, according to VegNews. Now, five years later, the team is embarking on the journey of a lifetime, to hopefully win a massive cash prize.