First Vegan Chef on 'Hell's Kitchen' Talks Biggest Challenges on the Show (Exclusive)

Avid Hell's Kitchen fans know the beloved series isn't exactly vegan-friendly. The competitive cooking show is hosted by none other than Gordon Ramsay, a longtime meat aficionado, who wouldn't be caught dead eating something that, well, isn't dead. But for Season 20, Hell's Kitchen has welcomed its first vegan chef to compete on the show, Josie Clemens , and Green Matters was able to catch up with her to discuss the challenges she faces, her dreams, and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.

"I'm so frickin' excited about [being the first vegan Hell's Kitchen chef]!" she exclaims to us over the phone. "Just having veganism in mainstream media, and getting to be part of that, is a huge honor (and a lot of pressure!) that I’m really really prepared for, to kind of lead and have a voice in the vegan community."

Clemens' transition to veganism wasn't necessarily conventional.

People have different reasons why they decide to go vegan — some do it for the planet, while others do it for health reasons. But Clemens had underwent some major life transitions, and a friend suggested that she go vegan. "I was in a very deep spout of depression and my entire life was crumbling," she says. "I lost my job, I lost my boyfriend, my boyfriend took all my money... *laughs* and my best friend was like, ‘Just go vegan, it will help you.’

"I was so desperate — veganism was the last thing that I would have ever thought of because I was such a carnivore! But I was like 'fine I'm so desperate at this point I will literally try anything.' And it changed my entire life, and I was not prepared for that."

Article continues below advertisement

Clemens says going vegan completely changed the way she had been cooking, too. "I was [a chef] but I had just actually entered the corporate world, because I wanted more money — I wanted to open my own restaurant. And so I started doing sales, and I didn’t like it but I have pretty decent people skills so I was really good at it," she says. "And [at the time] I was pretty disconnected with food, I was just eating food to survive, I wasn’t being very creative at that time. So it kind of fit into my lifestyle at that moment."