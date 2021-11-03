Congressman Ro Khanna Is Fighting Climate Change and Holding Big Oil Accountable

Rep. Ro Khanna isn’t your average democratic congressman. With a district located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Calif., and a position as chair of the Environmental Subcommittee, Ro Khanna is an individual with a keen understanding of what the future might hold and, as a result, a real passion for battling climate change.

Khanna recently made headlines when he and fellow congressperson Rep. Carolyn Maloney summoned representatives from Big Oil to testify against accusations of disinformation with regards to climate change, at the climate disinformation hearing. And that’s not the only way he’s helping to fight for our planet’s future.

Khanna has spoken often about the importance of fighting climate change and developing protective measures against its harmful effects. In his official House of Representatives bio, he is quoted as saying: “It is our responsibility to leave the planet healthy and safe for our children and future generations. This requires preserving open spaces, developing sustainable communities, achieving energy efficiency and water conservation, and investing in alternative energy sources.”

At the climate disinformation hearing that was held in Washington D.C. on Oct. 28, 2021, Khanna sat with other members of the House Oversight Committee and called out the heads of several oil companies and lobbying groups. Rather than overtly lambasting those unscrupulous CEOs, Khanna urged them to learn from the lessons of the Big Tobacco executives who testified to similar accusations in 1994, according to CNN.

He also suggested that the CEOs ought not to try and “spin” the story by dissembling further. “They too faced a choice. They chose to lie under oath, denying that nicotine is addictive. That didn’t turn out too well for them," Khanna said. "Today, don’t think of yourselves as CEOs. Think of yourselves as human beings."

Ro Khanna Representative from California's 17th congressional district Net worth: $27 Million Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pa. Residence: Fremont, Calif. Education: BA from University of Chicago, JD from Yale University Spouse: Ritu Ahuja

