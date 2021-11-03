Congressman Ro Khanna Is Fighting Climate Change and Holding Big Oil Accountable

Congressman Ro Khanna Is Fighting Climate Change and Holding Big Oil AccountableBy Andrew Krosofsky
Nov. 3 2021, Published 10:15 a.m. ET
Rep. Ro Khanna isn’t your average democratic congressman. With a district located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Calif., and a position as chair of the Environmental Subcommittee, Ro Khanna is an individual with a keen understanding of what the future might hold and, as a result, a real passion for battling climate change.
Khanna recently made headlines when he and fellow congressperson Rep. Carolyn Maloney summoned representatives from Big Oil to testify against accusations of disinformation with regards to climate change, at the climate disinformation hearing. And that’s not the only way he’s helping to fight for our planet’s future.
Ro Khanna is passionate about fighting climate change.
Khanna has spoken often about the importance of fighting climate change and developing protective measures against its harmful effects. In his official House of Representatives bio, he is quoted as saying:
“It is our responsibility to leave the planet healthy and safe for our children and future generations. This requires preserving open spaces, developing sustainable communities, achieving energy efficiency and water conservation, and investing in alternative energy sources.”
At the climate disinformation hearing that was held in Washington D.C. on Oct. 28, 2021, Khanna sat with other members of the House Oversight Committee and called out the heads of several oil companies and lobbying groups. Rather than overtly lambasting those unscrupulous CEOs, Khanna urged them to learn from the lessons of the Big Tobacco executives who testified to similar accusations in 1994, according to CNN.
He also suggested that the CEOs ought not to try and “spin” the story by dissembling further. “They too faced a choice. They chose to lie under oath, denying that nicotine is addictive. That didn’t turn out too well for them," Khanna said. "Today, don’t think of yourselves as CEOs. Think of yourselves as human beings."
Ro Khanna
Representative from California's 17th congressional district
Net worth: $27 Million
Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pa.
Residence: Fremont, Calif.
Education: BA from University of Chicago, JD from Yale University
Spouse: Ritu Ahuja
Ro Khanna is an accomplished statesman and a published author.
One of Khanna’s most notable accomplishments is that he is one of the few congressional representatives to refuse contributions from lobbyists and political action committees (PACs). According to his official bio, Khanna has taught economics and law at several universities and has published a book entitled Entrepreneurial Nation: Why Manufacturing is Still Key to America’s Future.
As per Heavy, Ro Khanna’s wife, Ritu Khanna, aka Ritu Ahuja, is an heiress to a family fortune worth about $27 million. Ritu has a master’s degree in strategic communications from Columbia University, and the couple lives in Fremont, Calif. with their two children.
Khanna’s alleged inspiration for a career in public service is borne of a generational history of fighting for human rights. His grandfather was an active participant in Gandhi’s movement for Indian independence.
Carolyn Maloney is fighting for the environment alongside Ro Khanna.
Like Representative Khanna, Rep. Carolyn Maloney is a staunch advocate of the environment. According to her House of Representatives bio, Maloney’s fight for the environment is founded on the responsible use of natural resources and developing renewable energy that allows for American energy independence.
The congresswoman headed the House Oversight Committee alongside Khanna, working to call out Big Oil executives on their lies and hold them responsible for the incalculable damage those prevarications have done to the planet for more than half a century.
Carolyn Maloney
Chair of the House Oversight Committee
Net worth: $25 Million
Birthplace: Greensboro, N.C.
Education: BA from Greensboro College
Spouse: Clifton Mahoney, deceased