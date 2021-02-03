Exploring How Different Energy Sources Cause Different Forms of Pollution

For centuries now, human beings have been burning fossil fuels for energy. We burned coal, and oil, and gasoline, and as we warmed our homes and ran our factories, plumes of black pollution were belched up into the atmosphere to pile on beneath the ozone layer. We did this because, until very recently, it was the only way we knew of to get energy. Technological innovations have changed things for the better in some cases, but nearly every type of energy source creates some sort of pollution.