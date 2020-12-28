Do Vegetarians Eat Eggs? Behind the Highly Debatable Answer

In some parts of the world, eggs are considered a type of meat. In India, for example, many vegetarians refrain from eating eggs because eggs are specifically identified as meat in their religion. In Hinduism, eggs are considered meat. Likewiise, other Eastern cultures and religions also classify eggs as meat.

Buddhism, for example, has a “do no harm principle” that is frequently interpreted as a vegetarian lifestyle. Many Buddhists are considered lacto-vegetarians, which denotes not eating meat, but allows dairy and animal byproducts.

Diets are individualized and depend on the person. At the end of the day, a vegetarian can eat whatever they want, whether they identify as lacto-ovo vegetarian, ovo-vegetarian, lacto-vegetarian, or pescatarian.