Obama Tells Americans How They Can Fight Climate Deniers

As Obama implies, the way that current U.S. leaders have handled the coronavirus pandemic is not unlike the way they are handling the climate crisis. For both situations, there is clear science telling society what we need to do. The U.S. government's response to the coronavirus pandemic has not worked out well so far – so continuing to ignore the science about the climate crisis probably won't turn out ideally, either. A direct way to combat this, Obama suggests, is to vote for a candidate who will prioritize people and planet ahead of profit and power.