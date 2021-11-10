Lies and False Promises From BP, Exxon, Shell, and Chevron on Climate Change

Like BP, the people behind Shell recognized the threat of climate change decades ago and have allegedly been working to find a solution ever since. Unlike BP, executives have been somewhat unabashed about the fact that they knew and lied about it. According to Time , Shell CEO Ben van Beurden was somewhat flippant in his admission. “Yeah, we knew. Everybody knew, and somehow we all ignored it," he said at the time.

Shell Oil president, Gretchen Watkins, who was questioned at the climate information hearing didn't admit to anything that might incriminate the company. According to CNN, she also refused the committee’s request to pledge that Shell would not spend any money to oppose efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. When asked about climate change she said simply, “I agree that this is a defining challenge for our generation, absolutely."

However, she clearly has no plans to do anything about it.