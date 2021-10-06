Nutritional Yeast Substitutes That You Might Already Have in Your Pantry

Not everyone understands the value or appeal of nutritional yeast, but for many vegans, it is an absolute staple. It provides added, cheese-like flavor to many soups, sauces, dishes, and snacks, and is one of the only foods that can replicate the cheesy flavors and textures that vegans might be missing since switching to the lifestyle.

Unfortunately, those with a yeast intolerance or allergy — or someone who doesn't have nutritional yeast in their pantry — might have to search for nutritional yeast substitutes. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!