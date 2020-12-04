How to Brew Your Own Mead at Home

According to the folks on Brew Your Own, making a 6 gallon batch of mead begins as follows: First, boil 1.5 gallons of water in a large pot and then add about 1.5 gallons of honey to it once it's off the stove. There are different schools of thought as to when this honey should be added, however. Some say that it can be added while the pot is boiling, while others argue that doing this wipes out all the floral accents in the honey. If you’ve bought a specific type of honey because you like those accents, it would be best to preserve them by adding the honey once it’s off the stove.