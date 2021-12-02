When Miranda Cosgrove Isn't Starring on 'iCarly,' She's Fostering Kittens (Exclusive)

“Small things can make a big difference if everybody does them,” actress Miranda Cosgrove tells Green Matters over the phone.

Most people know Cosgrove as the star of hits like iCarly, Drake & Josh, and School of Rock. And this year, Hollywood has kept Cosgrove extra busy. She is not only starring in the iCarly reboot, but she's also serving as an Executive Producer, a role that has allowed her to get more creative both on the show and behind the scenes. But what many fans may be unaware of is Cosgrove’s passion for protecting the environment and animals (especially cats — alllll the foster cats).