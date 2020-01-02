Celebrities Will Eat a Sustainable Plant-Based Menu at This Year's Golden Globes

Set to air this Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8:00 p.m. EST, the 77th Annual Golden Globes will be hosted by Ricky Gervais for the fifth time (not consecutively). Gervais is a longtime animal advocate — he was PETA's 2013 Person of the Year, he ate vegan wings during his episode of Hot Ones, and he is reportedly either vegan or vegetarian. It's safe to say that Gervais will be happy to look out into the audience and see 1,300 planet-friendly, animal-free meals — hopefully he will get a break from his hosting duties to have a bite.