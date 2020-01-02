We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Food > What Is a Plant-Based Diet?
golden-globes-vegan-1577999107645.jpg
Source: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Celebrities Will Eat a Sustainable Plant-Based Menu at This Year's Golden Globes

By

In true LA fashion, celebrities are getting together for some vegan food this weekend. More specifically, at the Golden Globes this coming Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be serving an entirely vegan menu for the first time. The HFPA says the decision to only serve plant-based meals was made primarily for environmental reasons — which makes sense, since eating vegan is one of the most impactful things individuals can do for the environment. And with nearly 1,300 audience members set to dine in the Beverly Hilton's ballroom, that's a lot of planet-friendly plates. 

“Over the holidays, we took time to reflect on the last year and began thinking about the new year and the decade ahead," HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said in a statement sent to Green Matters. "The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better. The decision to serve an entirely plant-based meal was embraced by our partners at the Beverly Hilton, and represents a small step in response to a big problem."