Biden to Reportedly Cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline

Biden is expected to cancel the polluting Keystone XL pipeline permit on his first day in office, anonymous sources confirmed to The New York Times and The Washington Post in the days leading up to the inauguration.

I’m crying. We’ve been fighting this pipeline for nearly 10 years. I know the danger. The 1st Keystone Pipeline spilled half a million gallons next to my Rez. Now Biden is planning to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit on his 1st day. https://t.co/inD0gt281X

The Keystone pipeline is & always has been a disaster. I'm delighted that Joe Biden will cancel the Keystone permit on his first day in office. With all of the major crises facing America, we must never lose sight of the most existential threat facing our planet: climate change. https://t.co/8lDZDOgsVy

Even though Biden himself has not commented on this issue yet, it is no surprise that he reportedly plans to shut down construction, considering the fact that President Barack Obama rejected the proposal for the Keystone expansion in 2015, citing the project’s environmental and public health threats.

But on Jan. 24, 2017, just a few days after President Donald Trump took office, he signed an executive order giving TransCanada the go-ahead to build the Keystone XL pipeline, as CNBC reported at the time.