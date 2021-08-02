Turkey Wildfires: Why the Country Is Burning, and How to Help

Turkey is experiencing its worst wildfire in decades, which are also affecting neighboring countries such as Greece, according to Al Jazeera. Parts of Italy have also been on high alert, while waterbomber aircrafts were deployed across Spain. Although most of the fires have been extinguished across Turkey as of publication, coastal provinces are still suffering, and support has been brought in from Russia, Ukraine, Iran and Azerbaijan.

About 7,400 acres of pine and olive trees have been scorched, and millions of families have been affected. As of publication, the death toll is at eight, as per Al Jazeera, though dozens of innocent people have sustained injuries and been hospitalized.

Tourists at various beach resorts have also been evacuated by boat, according to The BBC, with help from Turkish Coastguard vessels. See some of the footage, below.