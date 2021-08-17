The Largest Water Supply in the West, the Colorado River, Is Facing a Historical Shortage

The water consumption cuts are part of a 2019 agreement known as the Drought Contingency Plan , per Gizmodo. For now, the consumption cuts will primarily affect the agricultural industries in both Arizona and Nevada – farmers from both states expect their water supplies to be entirely cut off in 2023, forcing some growers to completely abandon their fields over the next few years. Some local governments will be providing funds to dig local wells, though won't be enough to support every farmer.

“The cutbacks are happening. The water's not there,” local Arizona farmer, Will Thelander, told Gizmodo. “We’ll shrink as much as we can until we go away. That’s all the future basically is.”

The restrictions will also control just how much water flows into Lake Mead, and other connected reservoirs. Hopefully the cuts won't trickle into people's homes, but only time will tell.