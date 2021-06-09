Maintaining Grass Sustainably: How Much Water Your Lawn Really Needs

Watering grass is so wasteful, that the city of Las Vegas has elected to ban any grass that's been deemed "useless" to curb droughts in the Colorado River, according to The Guardian. This includes anything that isn't widely used — in office parks, on street medians, and ahead of entrances to housing developments. Although it's 40 percent of Sin City's grass, it excludes private homes, parks, and golf courses, reducing water waste by 15 percent, and saving up to 14 gallons per person, per day.

This new ban will officially take effect in 2027, and has garnered support from conservation groups like Great Basin Water Network and the Southern Nevada Homebuilders' Association.

“It’s incumbent upon us for the next generation to be more conscious of conservation and our natural resources, water being particularly important,” said the state’s governor, Steve Sisolak, in a statement.