Are Koalas Going Extinct? Climate Change Has Impacted the Australian Marsupial Population

"Together we can ensure a healthy future for the koala and this decision, along with the total [$53 million U.S.] we have committed to koalas since 2019, will play a key role in that process," Ley said.

Although koalas are iconic to Australia, it comes as no surprise they're on the verge of extinction. About 10 years ago, the koala population in much of Australia was deemed "vulnerable," and without conservation efforts they would have gone extinct by 2050, according to reports from 2020.