Australia Is Experiencing an Influx of Wildfires, Once Again

Many pointed to climate change as the root cause of the 2019-2020 Australian bushfires , and now, experts are looking at global warming as the leading cause of the 2021 wildfires, as well. The most recent wildfires began with a small house fire on Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to The New York Times, but, hot, arid summer temperatures, extremely dry vegetation, and very little rain has caused the fire to spread quickly and aggressively.

Many communities in Australia are well-prepared for fires at this point, though the issue has been exacerbated by a mandated lockdown that started on Sunday, due to the ongoing coronavirus. Battling both issues — COVID-19 and the fires — at the same time has been a huge struggle, and with everyone currently in their homes, evacuating has been difficult.

"[We're] battling two different kinds of emergencies," said McGowan, as per The Guardian.