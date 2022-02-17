What You Need to Know About the Potential Avocado Shortage in the U.S.

On Super Bowl Sunday, sports fans (and guac fans) celebrated the U.S.’s No. 1 avocado consumption day of the year. However, due to a new, temporary ban on avocado imports from Mexico, where 80 to 99 percent of our avocados come from, the U.S. might be on the precipice of some of the lowest avocado-consumption days in years.

Is there an avocado shortage, or are our avocado toasts in the clear for the time being? Keep reading for what we know about this situation.