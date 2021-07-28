Utah's Iconic Great Salt Lake May Be Drying Up, As Droughts Continue to Worsen

Experts think the Great Salt Lake is basically in the process of drying up and effectively "flatlining," according to Deseret. The Great Salt Lake's volume has decreased by approximately 50 percent, and it's predicted to reach 170-year low. With even dryer conditions on the horizon, it's safe to say the Great Salt Lake could dry up in our lifetime.

Salt Lake City locals are unfortunately losing hope. A nearby resident named Marilyn Ross told CS Monitor that she and her husband had been sailing in the Great Salt Lake for 20 years, but their boat had to be removed by a crane when water levels got so low, it got stuck in the mud.

“Some people don’t think that we’re ever going to be able to get back in,” she said hopelessly.

We seriously hope that isn't the case, but things certainly aren't looking good for the beloved natural lake.