University of Cambridge Funds Vegan Spider Silk to Replace Single-Use Plastic Packaging

As previously mentioned, single-use plastic packaging contributes to a significant amount of waste on an annual basis. In 2018 alone, according to EcoWatch, plastic packaging contributed to about 46 percent of 340 million tonnes of plastic waste worldwide . Almost all of this plastic is single-use, and most of it is used for packaging food. And since food demand is expected to double by 2050, plastic waste should increase exponentially in the next few years, despite its known impact.

Plant-based plastics such as polylactic acid (PLA), polybutylene succinate (PBS), polycaprolactone) (PCL) and polyhydroxyalkanotes (PHAs) were already used on a commercial scale, but many only compost in industrial composting facilities. Also, many of them aren't quite as durable as other materials.

Since vegan spider silk is notoriously durable, and because it can break down on its own, we can't wait to see its upcoming positive impact on our planet when it becomes available later this year.