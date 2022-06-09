From Wanna Date? To Veggie Mama, Mark Cuban Often Promotes Plant-Based Brands — Is He Vegan?

Exercise, and playing basketball in particular, also play a large role in Cuban's routine as well. In terms of relaxation, according to Finty, he enjoys spending his free time watching basketball games and reading — needless to say, he seems to live a pretty well-balanced lifestyle.

In conclusion: Cuban might not be fully vegan, but he has claimed his place as an honorary vegan in the community. And by avoiding meat, he's definitely saving lives, water, emissions, and more.