Impossible Foods Unveils Pig-Free Pork: Here's What Early Taste-Testers Think

Luckily for those of us who did not get invitations to CES, a few early reviews are in from reporters who attended the trade show. Forbes reporter Pete Pachal wrote that he can "confirm that Impossible Pork tastes like pork" and that it was "delicious." Longtime vegetarian and The Verge reporter Elizabeth Lopatto thought it was "fine," while her colleague Becca Farsace said "the texture was not quite right but the taste was basically accurate." Taylor Soper of GeekWire thought it was "pretty damn good" and "juicy and tender ... like real meat."