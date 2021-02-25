IKEA Is Building Solar Car Parks as a Clean Energy Investment

IKEA has taken several sustainability initiatives over the last few years. In 2020, store created sustainable mobile tiny homes that save water, forego gas, and promote eco-friendly construction initiatives, such as using the whole tree for most of the structure. IKEA also bought an 11,000-acre forest in Georgia in January 2021, which will be protected from deforestation, and will be open to the public.

For Black Friday last year, IKEA also implemented a buyback program, that enabled customers to sell old IKEA furniture back to the store, instead of promoting people to buy new furniture at low prices. Pieces that couldn't be resold would be donated or recycled. The store even recreated its famous meatballs, to cater to plant-based customers.

IKEA is working hard to attain its sustainability goals — hopefully more companies will follow suit.