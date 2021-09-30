How to Get Water As a Vanlifer

National parks and campgrounds often have water supplies that visitors can access, though many of them are only available for paying visitors. According to Bearfoot Theory , vanlifers who pay to enter such places should be sure to take advantage of any time they spend by availing themselves of the restrooms, showers, and water fountains within the park.

That said, filling up a water tank might require you to bring your own hose and/or adapter, so be sure to carry a universal one with you amongst your limited possessions. It’s also important to note that not all the water in campgrounds is filtered, especially if you’re getting it right from the hose or tap. Just be sure to filter it before you drink it, either through a built-in filtration system in your van’s water supply or with a water purification filter in your personal drinking vessel.