What to Do When Your Dog Is Constipated

How do you know if your dog is constipated? Regularity.

Most pet parents have a general idea about how often their pups make. So if you notice that your dog hasn’t defecated in two days or more without any sign of appetite loss or injury, then the answer could be that they are suffering from constipation. According to Cesar’s Way, canine constipation can also show itself as include straining, crouching, or whimpering while trying to do the doo-doo.