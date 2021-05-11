Why Dogs Eat Cat Poop — and How to Get Them to Stop

When you have both cats and dogs at home, there are definitely strange days ever now and then. For instance, you might find that your dog has taken to looking for unsavory treats in his counterpart’s litter box — an activity that’s no good for anyone involved. If you find yourself wondering why your dog eats cat poop , fear not, we’re here to offer an explanation and some solutions.

Scientifically speaking, eating poop — cat or otherwise — is known as coprophagia. This habit can arise as the result of dietary deficiency, juvenile exploration, anxiety, or stress. Mother dogs will often eat the feces of their young in order to keep the den clean and puppies might evince the same behavior if an accident occurs during crating. Either way, it’s not unusual for many dogs to do this; what’s unusual is for it to continue well into adulthood.

Cat poop isn’t the only poop that dogs “enjoy” eating. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), dogs are scavengers, so eating poop is a natural (though overtly disgusting) behavior for them. Cat poop, like garbage, toxic plants and veggies , and our leftovers, is just another potential food for the bottomless pits we often call “man’s best friend.”

Is eating cat poop bad for dogs?

Cat poop might smell pretty terrible to us, but to a dog, whose sense of smell is much more acute than our own, it might just smell like cat food that’s “gone off a bit.” But whether they like the smell or not, that sickly scent is an indication of harmful bacteria and potential parasites that can make dogs very ill. Some of these bacteria, like salmonella, can get transferred to humans with a single friendly lick.

Eating too much cat poop can also cause dogs to vomit it back up again. If you’ve never had the misfortune of encountering that aroma, consider yourself lucky. The other problem posed by cat poop indigestion has to do with the kitty litter itself.

According to the AKC, enough ingested cat litter can cause intestinal blockages, especially if it's the kind that clumps when introduced to moisture. Other than these few cases, however, eating cat poop isn’t intrinsically harmful to dogs, but it's a habit that can get rather messy if it isn’t immediately answered.

Source: Getty Images