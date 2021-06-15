Care and Feeding Tips for Wild Baby Birds

If you come across a hungry baby bird and can’t find their nest, there are three options: feed them, try to put them back in their nest, or let them be. For most of us, the idea of leaving the poor creature to their own devices is unthinkable. Some birds don’t like when humans touch their young, so option two might be just as likely to result in the fledgling’s death.

But if you do choose to save and feed the little bugger, how exactly does one go about feeding a baby bird?