How to Recycle Fluorescent Lightbulbs — No, You Can't Just Throw Them Away

You certainly can, but you absolutely should not, for several reasons. First, most sanitation departments are strictly forbidden from taking fluorescent lightbulbs. Putting them out to the curb with the rest of your garbage could spell trouble for you and your sanitation workers. Fluorescent bulbs are very breakable and can shatter into a million pieces if they are not handled correctly. This would not be so bad, if not for the individual components within the bulbs themselves — namely, the mercury.