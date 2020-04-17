EPA Rolls Backs Mercury Regulations, Bailing Out the Fossil Fuel Industry

Even though mercury is a naturally occurring element that can be found in the soil, water, and air, exposure to mercury can present health issues — primarily developmental issues for babies and fetuses, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). That’s why physicians recommend pregnant women avoid eating fish containing high concentrations of mercury.

Mercury can be toxic to the brain, lungs, kidneys, skin, eyes, the nervous system, digestive system, and immune system, and the WHO classifies mercury as a top 10 chemical for major public health concern.

