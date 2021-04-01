7 Ways to Keep Bees Away From Hummingbird Feeders

According to World of Birds, hummingbirds are pretty consistent when it comes to their food source. They remember where it is and they will return to the yard over and over in order to get it. They will also look around for nearby feeders in the same yard, so moving the feeder to a different spot won’t usually discourage them. Bees, however, are much more finicky. If you move their food source is moved too often to be convenient, they will find another, less ambulatory one.