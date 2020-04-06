Studies Have Shown These Are the Best Materials for a DIY Face Mask

Regardless of your sewing experience, making your own face mask with no guidance is nearly impossible — needless to say, we're eternally grateful that JoAnn's Fabrics is doling out free pre-cut face mask templates online. Start out by printing one of the templates and pinning it your fabric, which should be folded in half. Cut along the template as instructed, and leave a .25 inch seam at the edge. Once you've completed this first step, pin both halves in the center.