We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Home
hilary-duff-eco-1583253790926.jpg
Source: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Hilary Duff Is Swapping Out Single-Use Products for the Planet: "It Becomes Easier and Easier"

By

On-screen, Hilary Duff's greatest rival is Kate Sanders — but off-screen, her newest enemy is plastic pollution. Ever since the Lizzie McGuire actress saw the viral video of a turtle with a plastic straw being pulled out of his nose, she has made it a priority to reduce her family's environmental impact, as well as teach her children about being kind to the planet. Duff opened up about her steps towards living sustainably in a cover story for Parents magazine's Mother Earth Issue, hitting newsstands this week.

"All of a sudden, we knew what straws do to animals and the ocean," Duff told Parents, about how she and her son Luca, 7, felt after watching the turtle video. She then began taking steps towards a zero-waste lifestyle; she started taking reusable straws to restaurants, she swore off single-use coffee cups and instead carries around a reusable mug, she quit single-use plastic bags (at home and in the grocery store) in favor of reusable silicone bags and glass containers, she has been serving her family more plant-based meals, and she switched to non-toxic home cleaners.