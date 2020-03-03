Hilary Duff Is Swapping Out Single-Use Products for the Planet: "It Becomes Easier and Easier"

In the behind-the-scenes video from her cover shoot, Duff pointed out that, "Luca makes me aware all the time of things that they're learning in school. He's super conscious about the environment and about animals." Duff told the magazine that one of her "favorite activities" (that she can get both Luca and her daughter Banks, 16 months, involved in) is vegan baking. She added that she has been incorporating more plant-based meals into her family's rotation. Going vegan is one of the best individual actions we can take to help the planet, and eating just one vegan meal a day can make a huge difference.