Exploring the Many Health Benefits of Cabbage

Cabbage; the word does very little to conjure up any feelings of culinary delight. It’s not that cabbage isn’t good for you, because it is. The many health benefits of cabbage are something that grandparents and food scientists have been trying to tell us about for centuries. Cabbage's commonness has always been its downfall, but that should not preclude its potential as a delicious and versatile veggie. In fact, once you understand cabbage’s many health benefits, you might think twice about including it in your next meal.