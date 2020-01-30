Is CBD Oil Safe? Learn About the Possible Side Effects

Not even the Food and Drug Administration knows if CBD oil is safe. In fact, the FDA is very transparent about that on their website, writing, “There are many important aspects about CBD that we just don’t know, such as: What happens if you take CBD daily for sustained periods of time? What is the effect of CBD on the developing brain (such as children who take CBD)? What are the effects of CBD on the developing fetus or breastfed newborn? How does CBD interact with herbs and botanicals? Does CBD cause male reproductive toxicity in humans, as has been reported in studies of animals?”

Is CBD oil safe? The truth is we won’t know until we have more and longer-term data on CBD oil that seeks to answer all of the above questions.