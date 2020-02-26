We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Grocery Shopping Online vs. Delivery vs. In-Store — Which Has the Lowest Emissions?

Back in the day, there was one way to get groceries: you had to go to the grocery store. But in 2020, there are a multitude of ways to stock your fridge without even leaving the couch. If you're concerned about your environmental impact, you may already make an effort to reduce the amount of plastic and animal products in your grocery cart — but could shopping for groceries in alternative ways reduce your impact even further?

A new study published by the Environmental Science and Technology compared three popular types of grocery shopping to see which tends to produce the lowest emissions. The first is brick and mortar, aka traditional in-store shopping. The second is regular e-commerce, which is ordering products from an online-only company and having them mailed to your home. And the third is "bricks and clicks," which is fulfillment from a local store via a service like Instacart, in which a delivery person (not the mail service) delivers your groceries a few hours after you order them.