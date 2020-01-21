We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
greta-thunberg-world-economic-forum-speech-2020-1579625822849.jpg
Source: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Greta Thunberg Speaks at World Economic Forum: "Act As If You Loved Your Children Above All Else"

Greta Thunberg is known for making passionate, powerful, and direct speeches about the importance of protecting the planet. So, it's no surprise that her speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today packed a serious punch. Her declaration that "our house is on fire" at last year's World Economic Forum has become one of her most famous quotes, and this year, she made sure to reprise that line while bluntly calling out the world's wealthy for their inaction. 

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Greta kicked off a panel discussion hosted by the World Economic Forum and The New York Times with a speech. The World Economic Forum is a business- and economy-focused event, which The New York Times describes as an "annual gathering of the world’s rich and powerful." Greta was clearly aware of who was in the audience, and she did not mince words in the mighty opening lines of her speech, in which she referenced her remarks from last year.