Greta Thunberg Speaks at World Economic Forum: "Act As If You Loved Your Children Above All Else"

But Greta reserved her sharpest sentiment for the final lines of her speech. "Our house is still on fire," she said. "Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour. And we are telling you to act as if you loved your children above all else. Thank you." When you put it like that, it's hard to argue with. Hopefully Greta's speech will wake something up in WEF attendees, and inspire them to finally take her warnings seriously.