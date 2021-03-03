How to Get Started Urban Gardening, What to Buy, and More

Once everything has been planted, it’s crucial to thoroughly soak each planting. If you don't have proper drainage, dump out any excess water that pools around the top of the soil. The Planta app can help you determine your seeds' needs, based on lighting and the environment. It will notify also you when it’s time to water (and fertilize, too!). Another way to tell it's time to water is by sticking your finger in the soil — if the first few inches of soil are dry, whip out the watering can.