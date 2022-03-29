Are Fox News' Climate Change Articles Ever Credible? A Deep Dive

In February 2022, Statista surveyed 2,210 Americans 18 and older about their perceived credibility of Fox News. 25 percent of respondents found the outlet to be “not at all credible,” while 21 percent found it “very credible.” Pew Research Center also found a near-even split between the number of Americans who trust Fox News and those who do not.

The Guardian has called the climate change skepticism displayed by Fox News “infamous” and unmatched. And media scholars have gone so far as to call Fox News propaganda.