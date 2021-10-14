5 Incredible Food Activists to Celebrate on World Food Day, and Beyond

Massachusetts native Leah Penniman fell in love with agriculture during her first summer job on a farm, according to Women's Health. When she moved her family to Albany, N.Y. in 2005, she realized she had relocated to an area experiencing a "food apartheid," meaning it was essentially redlined from accessing fresh food. To make a difference, she bought Soul Fire Farm, which aims to end racism in the food system by delivering affordable groceries to those who need it, and by providing agricultural education.