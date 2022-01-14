Here’s What Vegans and Vegetarians Are Loving at Costco Right Now

Until recently, didn't have many vegan options in its food court — aside from the soda, and the Caesar without chicken, cheese, or dressing. Gross.

However, in the last decade, Costco has really upped its food court game. Vegans can get the berry smoothie, which, according to Cruelty Free News, is completely dairy-free. They also offer a vegan Al Pastor salad, as well as an acai bowl. European locations even have a vegan sourdough bread, but it isn't available in the U.S. yet.