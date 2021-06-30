How This Grassroots Organization Is Fighting for Environmental Justice in Flint (Exclusive)

ETM Flint claims to be Flint’s only organization created by and for Flint residents that is also dedicated to achieving environmental justice in the city. The group is entirely run by volunteers, and its two central focuses are: training Flint residents to be community leaders for environmental justice, and carrying out direct action advocacy and community organizing.

“There are so many environmental issues facing Flint,” Munroe-Younis tells us in an email, before naming just a few of them.