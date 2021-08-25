Tesla's Lawsuit in Berlin Was Dropped — but Here's Why It Started

In late 2019, Elon Musk announced major plans to construct Giga Berlin, which was soon to be Tesla's European manufacturer, and the first vehicle manufacturing plant in the State of Brandenburg. Although it would bring more jobs to the area, the company received quite a bit of backlash from locals and environmentalists alike, according to Clean Energy Wire, because the construction process required excessive tree removal , wildlife displacement, and the use of an undocumented, potentially dangerous coolant tank.

Local environmental groups including Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) and Green League decided to sue the Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court for approving of this large-scale project with Tesla, without heavily enforcing certain environmental laws. The State Environment Agency did an in-depth investigation on said coolant tank in July, which allegedly found the presence of chemical tetrafluoropropene, which had not been approved. However, it's unclear if this was the case.

The plaintiff organizations were represented in court by an environmental lawyer named Thorsten Deppner. The lawsuit went on for more than a year, but it was officially dropped in August 2021, due to extremely high court costs, according to Teslarati.

"You win some, you lose some,” Deppner told Teslarati shortly after the case was dropped.