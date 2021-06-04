Attention EV Drivers: There May Be Full Tesla Rest Stops in Our Future

As the world starts hopping aboard the electric vehicle train, charging stations have become increasingly ubiquitous at shopping centers, outside of restaurants, and more. But Elon Musk may have just revealed plans to open full Tesla rest stops with restaurants and more, which would be seriously revolutionary for electric vehicle drivers embarking on long trips.

Tesla filed an application for "restaurant services," which could mean big things for rest stops everywhere.

On May 27, Musk made his culinary dreams (almost) become reality, as Tesla officially filed for trademark services for "restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services [and] take-out restaurant services" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This comes a few years after Musk had teased vague plans to open an “old-school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles," according to Electrek. If this becomes a regular thing for charging stations, it could be huge.

According to Food and Wine, Tesla filed for three different trademarks that include the word "Tesla" in a stylized font, the iconic 'T' logo, and a logo for the company's name. Although the application is awaiting approval from an attorney, many are hoping this will result in the opening of a drive-in restaurant that allows you to charge your car while you eat. If this does ultimately happen, it would definitely beat getting gas, and eating a fast food sandwich in a stinky parking lot that smells vaguely of diesel.

When he was spitballing ideas on Twitter in 2018, Musk mentioned hypothetical plans to have a menu pop up when you park the car to charge, and having a TV screen that shows clips from 100 of the best movies while you're eating at his charging station in Santa Monica. Musk's restaurant-charging concept certainly sounds like it could seriously make for an enjoyable time, if it does — in fact — come to fruition, though it's unclear if this is really what it will look like.

Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50’s diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2021

