Several Western U.S. Cities Impose Bans on July 4 Fireworks to Prevent Wildfires

As previously mentioned, a handful of cities and counties across the U.S. West coast have banned fireworks for the Fourth of July , including Washington state's Clark County, according to The Guardian, which has banned their sale and use from June 29 through midnight on July 4, 2021. The Oregon cities of Portland, Bend, and Tualatin have also banned the use of fireworks through July 9, while Yreka, Calif. has banned them entirely for the foreseeable future.

Private fireworks have also been banned in parts of Utah, Montana, and in Steamboat Springs, Colo. The Yavapai-Apache Nation has also canceled their annual central Arizona show, per Seattle Times.

“This year, with conditions being worse than last year, we decided in May that we would not have fireworks,” said Cliff Castle Casino Hotel's Apache Tribe spokesman, James Perry, per Seattle Times. “Based on the large fires currently burning in and around our community, we’re happy with our decision.”