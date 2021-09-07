Years of Human Activity Caused the Latest Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill

Only a few days after Hurricane Ida comes yet another unfortunate environmental disaster: a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico . On Sunday, Sept. 5, teams of divers were dispatched, after an exorbitant amount of oil was discovered permeating just off the coast of Louisiana. And although the tropical storm may have somewhat triggered the spill off the Southeastern U.S. coast, the cause can be traced back to a series of events that took place several years ago.

According to CBS News, the oil spill first became apparent outside of a Phillips 66 oil refinery that's situated along the Mississippi River.

"At this time, the sheen appears to be secured and contained within refinery grounds," the spokesman of Phillips 66, Bernardo Fallas, told CBS News. "Clean-up crews are on site. The incident was reported to the appropriate regulatory agencies upon discovery."