Earth’s “Black Box” Will Outlive Humankind, Gathering Climate Data and Research

Over the years, we have gathered quite a bit of information on how the world works, especially in regards to climate change. And although there are exorbitant amounts of data out there to keep track of — between books, articles, tweets, conversations, and beyond — Earth's Black Box will outlive humankind, continuously collecting this kind of crucial information. Yes, there is an actual "Black box" that's located in Tasmania, and it's effectively been designed to survive long after we're gone.