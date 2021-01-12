Why Your Dog Might Be Eating Grass

Dogs eat a lot of strange things. They will eat foods that are good for them, foods that are poisonous to them, and even some things that aren’t foods at all. Most dog parents will undoubtedly find their dog eating grass at one point or another in their lives. If you don’t know why your dog is eating grass, this type of behavior could be worrisome, especially if it culminates in your dog vomiting it all up an hour later. But is this behavior really cause for concern, or is it innocuous?